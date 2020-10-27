Pathfinder 2E to Get Complete Character Chronicles by Beadle & Grimm's

Beadle & Grimm's is publishing a new line of Character Chronicle books for Pathfinder 2E meant to distill the game's rules into one class-focused compendium. Earlier today, Beadle & Grimm's launched the Kickstarter for its line of Character Chronicle books for Pathfinder 2E. Each chronicle is a combination rulebook, character sheet, and journal, meant to pull out the relevant parts of the Pathfinder Core Rulebook and Advanced Player's Guide and place them into one easy-to-read volume. The initial line will contain Character Chronicles for four classes - the Cleric, Fighter, Wizard, and Rogue. Depending on the performance of the Kickstarter, Beadle & Grimm's will publish up to two more additional volumes for other classes.

Pathfinder 2E launched in 2019 as a new edition for Pathfinder, a popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game published by Paizo. At the height of its popularity, Pathfinder rivaled Dungeons & Dragons in popularity and the new edition was meant to spark more interest in both dedicated fans and newcomers to the game. Pathfinder 2E is a bit more "crunchy" than the current edition of Dungeons & Dragons and focuses more on character customization. Instead of having set features that are determined by your class and race, players choose feats whenever they level up, giving players almost an almost limitless ability to craft the character and ensure that none of their abilities go to waste.

The new Character Chronicles help to solve one of the chief criticism of Pathfinder 2E, namely that players have to sort through a LOT of rules to find the relevant feats and abilities for their character. By publishing books that focus on one class, it will be a lot easier to jump right into Pathfinder 2E. Plus, Beadle & Grimm's is known for its high-quality production value, so you can be assured that these books are worth the money.

Pledging $35 will get a single Character Chronicle as a reward, while $150 will get the initial set of four books. Premium editions are also available. As of press time, the Kickstarter had already exceeded its initial $25,000 goal. You can check out the Kickstarter here.