Patrick Star Is Getting His Own Standalone Video Game

Patrick Star is finally getting thrust into the spotlight with his own dedicated video game. Over the course of the past two decades, there have been numerous different games that have come about tied to SpongeBob SquarePants. In many of those games, Patrick himself has been a playable character. Now, thanks to developer Outright Games, the lovable starfish is taking center stage in a much more prominent manner.

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s new Partner Direct, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game was revealed. As the title suggests, Patrick is the main playable character in a game that allows players to venture through an open-world version of Bikini Bottom. Early gameplay footage from The Patrick Star Game suggests it will put a major emphasis on unique physics mechanics similar to what is seen in titles like Goat Simulator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for its release, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is set to arrive relatively soon. The game will become available on October 4th and will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As for its price, it will retail for $39.99 across all platforms.

You can get a first look and an official synopsis of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game below.

“Patrick fans, your time has come – and Bikini Bottom is your open-world playground! Step into Patrick’s shorts and create hilarious, physics-based mayhem, as you make the open world of Bikini Bottom your playground!

You can skydive with just a parasol (or nothing at all), search for buried treasure in the Dump, or release the rage in Mrs. Puff’s Rage Room. Use almost any item you find, – from the reef blower to a paint can, – to make the world more Patrick. And take on challenges only Patrick would attempt, set by up SpongeBob, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and more. So become the Star of the show, put your silliest ideas into action, and enjoy the physics-based chaos that unfolds all around you!

Features