PAX West Organizers Issue Statement Following Jacksonville Madden Shooting

The shooting that took place in Jacksonville during a Madden NFL 19 esports event has left the game industry shaken, resulting in the death of three people and injury of several others. But it has also raised some concern for this week’s forthcoming PAX West in Seattle, with some attendees wondering just how safe they’ll be as they make their way in and out of the Washington State Convention Center.

The organizers behind the event recently spoke with GamesIndustry International, releasing a statement noting that it’s working very closely with the Seattle police department on security, though it didn’t get into specifics.

Here’s the statement in full:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the horrific, senseless act of violence in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday. The entire gaming community is affected by this tragedy.

“The safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and staff is paramount to ReedPOP and Penny Arcade. As PAX has grown in popularity, we have responded with the addition of increased private security, law enforcement, and other personnel, each of whom are on-site at all times during our events.

“As a rule, we do not publicly announce or discuss the details of our security program in order to maintain its effectiveness, however, we work closely with the Washington State Convention Center, private security, the Seattle Police Department and federal law enforcement authorities to identify risks, assess them and develop our comprehensive security protocols for PAX West. We have in place extensive proactive measures; some that are visible during PAX events and many that are not. We are always working to improve our security plans and, if need be, adjust them, to ensure that we are doing all that we can to make PAX West, and all PAX events, a safe and secure environment for the community.

“Across the fifteen years of PAX events we have provided a safe and welcoming environment for more than a million attendees to come together for their love of gaming and we are ensuring that we adhere to that tradition at PAX West 2018.”

We do hope people have fun at the event, and stay as safe as possible. It sounds like the Seattle Police Department will assure said safety.

PAX West, also known to some as PAX Prime, will take place from August 31 through September 3.