PayDay 2 Nintendo Switch Review: Almost Got Away With It

Starbreeze Studios’ PayDay 2 is a curious, enjoyable multiplayer game, one in which you and your friends portray a group of thieves trying to get away with the perfect heist. But it’s not just a matter of reaching the vault, keeping the police at bay and then making your way back to headquarters – there are several intricate parts each member must play in order for the team to succeed. Y’know, like a real heist. After all, Ocean’s Eleven didn’t just walk into the vault and say, “Oh, hai, money.”

The game has been entertaining players for years on other platforms, and now it comes to the Nintendo Switch with most of its features intact. You can still team up with friends, and take on various missions introduced in the game. And I admit, I’m fascinated by the use of HD Rumble, one of the highlights of this particular port.

That said, I still can’t help but feel PayDay 2 comes up a bit short. That’s because the game isn’t entirely updated to the same level as the PC and other console versions. Starbreeze did note that it would eventually be updated over the year with these extra goodies, but that doesn’t exactly stand out as a selling point for the game. “If you buy it now, it’s mostly complete.” That doesn’t exactly shine on a poster.

First, let’s talk about the visual presentation. While PayDay 2 isn’t quite as strong on Switch as other platforms (the frame rate sits around 30 frames per second compared to 60, and the resolution dips around 720p on television), it still looks very good, and it’s fun playing around with the different options that are available for your team. Not only that, but the newest member of the squad, Joy, really stands out.

Running and Gunning

Not only is she a strong support character, but she also has an amazing glowing mask that has red and blue colors – like the Switch JoyCons – that makes her a highlight to the team. I hope we get more characters like her in future updates.

The maps that are included in the game thus far are varying, and offer a number of options for you and your team to pull off your latest heist. Overall, it’s not bad, but don’t go expecting something of PC caliber on the Switch — it’s a different set of hardware.

As for gameplay, it’s very good, just like previous PayDay games. Aiming and shooting feel natural, when you feel that they’re necessary, and interacting with items in the world is a snap. That said, the challenge level is nicely balanced, so you’ll have to work in order to obtain your money, lest someone else try to take it from you or stop you dead in your tracks. (And again, that HD Rumble – love it.)

But it’s not for everyone, mainly because it’s not your typical shooter. There’s much deeper strategy involved here, and that could throw off those that aren’t used to what PayDay has to offer. Those that are aware, however, and very skilled in executing the heists, will be happy to play this wherever they go.

Coming Up Short In the Clinch

And that leads us to the game’s support, which is somewhat mixed. When you’re playing with others in co-op, it’s surprisingly strong (thanks to the local CRIME.NET set-up), as we took part in multiple sessions that held up throughout. And it’s great to have access to some (if not all) of the DLC with the game, including Biker Heists, which offers a chance to get involved in shootouts on a moving train.

Plus, customization is as strong as ever, as you can outfit your team with a number of things and really add some personality. That said, I can’t help but really did Joy’s mask. I want a whole ensemble that glows like that. “Man, she was lethal…but she looked fantastic.”

That said, it still comes up short, due to the lack of two things. Number one, the rest of the content, which actually adds some replay value to the game. There’s still a pretty good amount here, but it won’t be long until you’re running into the same old maps again. The sooner that Starbreeze can update this, the better.

And the second thing is probably more significant – voice chat isn’t included. If you’re playing locally, it’s not a big deal, as you can yell at your friends in the same room; but if you’re not, you’re going to have one hell of a time trying to convey directions to your squadmates. And the Splatoon 2 chat option – which involves using your phone in the most uncomfortable way possible – doesn’t even work here.

Hardly a Perfect Getaway

That may be why so many developers haven’t ported their shooters over to the Switch yet – they’re waiting for Nintendo Online to get introduced and, hopefully, offer up better voice chat options. Because games like PayDay 2 absolutely need them. Say what you want, but unless you’ve developed some system where mime movements can be translated, you’re going to have a rough few rounds.

For now, PayDay 2 remains a serviceable, if flawed, shooter for the Nintendo Switch. It’s still challenging, and highly satisfying to play in some regards, but it also feels incomplete. It also isn’t the best-looking version of the game out there, though it’s still pretty good for a hardcore shooter for the Switch – something it’s been needing since launch.

I can’t help but think how much better this would’ve been with a delay, implementing full voice chat and all the DLC we’ve come to expect from Starbreeze. Without it, it feels like we’re pulling off a smaller job instead of stepping into the big time.

WWG’s Score: 3.5/5

