Payday 3 is finally nearly upon us and fans are eager to learn if it's crossplay. The Payday franchise is one of the most successful co-op franchises out there. Although the first game was pretty small in scope, it scratched an itch for people who wanted a big, fun bank heist game. The sequel leveraged the success of the first game and executed on a far more ambitious vision, allowing for lots more depth in the heisting. Payday 2 was so successful, it enjoyed roughly a decade of support from Overkill Software. However, a third game is pretty long overdue and it looks to address some of the fundamental flaws with the second game.

Payday 3 will be a far more refined experience that takes the core pillars of the franchise and adds a new layer of polish to them. Overkill also knows the potential of the series and is taking a great degree of care to ensure Payday 3 has been designed with longevity in mind. It's a game that has been made from the ground up to be supported for years to come. However, fans are curious about a key feature that was missing from Payday 2: crossplay.

Is Payday 3 crossplay?

Yes, Payday 3 will be crossplay on all platforms. The previous game lacked crossplay as the PC versions were drastically ahead of the console versions when it came to new content and support. It was pretty disappointing that crossplay was never added to the second game, but at least we won't have to worry about it this time around. To make matters better, we were also able to confirm that Payday 3 will feature cross-progression. That means if you buy the game on PC, but later pick the game up on console, all of your stats, gear, and other earned items will be shared between versions of the game. It's a pretty handy feature and hopefully, it will make up for the lack of crossplay in the previous game.

Payday 3 will release on September 21st for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.