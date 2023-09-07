Payday 3 Reveals Year One Roadmap, Two New Characters

Payday 3 is coming out very soon on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but that's just the beginning. As with past games in the Payday series, players can expect tons of post-launch content full of new things to do. Today, developer Starbreeze revealed a tease of the first year of post-launch DLC Payday 3 players will be able to pick up. Of course, Starbreeze is holding the specifics of the four pieces of DLC to its chest, but the teaser did at least give us an idea of what to expect over the coming year.

Again, there's not too much to report in terms of what to expect from Payday 3. Starbreeze has announced the tentative names of the four upcoming DLCs: Syntax Error, Boys in Blue, The Land of the Free, and Fear and Greed. The developer did say that those names might change, but you can expect the themes to stay relatively close to what those invoke. Starbreeze also said that fans can expect "seasonal events, playable characters, new [enemies], weapons, Unreal Engine 5 [upgrades], cosmetics, quality of life improvements, new features, and much more."

On top of the teases for Payday 3's Year One roadmap, Starbreeze also shared a trailer for two new characters. This duo will join Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton, bringing the total number of characters to six. Our first look at Pearl and Joy gave us a tease of exactly what they'll bring to the table.

Who Are Pearl and Joy in Payday 3?

Pearl and Joy are the two newest characters announced for Payday 3. Of course, Payday 2 fans will recognize Joy as the group's hacker. In that game, she came equipped with a Signature SMG and the Hackaton, which was a Telescopic Baton with a higher attack speed than normal. It remains to be seen how or if her kit will change in Payday 3, but she will continue to use her skills with electronics to help the team.

Pearl, on the other hand, is new to the party. The trailer describes her as bringing a "flair of magnificence to the team." Other than that, there's not too much to go on. Fortunately, Payday 3 fans won't have to wait too much longer to try out the characters for themselves.

What is Payday 3's Release Date?

What's better than PAYDAY? MORE PAYDAY! 💥Presenting the absolutely packed roadmap for PAYDAY 3's first year! What do you look forward to the most? 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/WKxX12eQAg — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 7, 2023

Payday 3 is due out on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you decide to pre-order one of the digital deluxe editions of the game, you can get in three days early on September 18. You'll also grab the season pass for those editions, meaning you'll get some of that Year One content for a bit cheaper, in theory. There's also an Open Beta starting up on September 8, giving players three days to jump in and try out an early version of the game. Starbreeze is also giving players the opportunity to pick up all kinds of Payday 3 cosmetics in Payday 2 right now, so make sure to take advantage of that if you're interested.