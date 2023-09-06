Payday 3 Open Beta Release Date Details Announced

Developer Starbreeze has announced that the team is opening up a second beta for Payday 3 ahead of its launch. This beta will be open to everyone who wants to try the game out because Starbreeze is hoping to "break" its servers. Essentially, this is a technical test to make sure Payday 3's servers are up to the task before it launches on September 21. The open beta will unlock on September 8 and be available until September 11, giving players a full weekend to jump into the game and put it through its paces. It's very important that Starbreeze gets everything ready because Payday 3 will require players to have a constant online connection to play the game.

It should be noted that the Payday 3 Open Beta is only available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The full game will be released on PlayStation 5 as well, but that console isn't included in this beta test. It's also worth mentioning that the version of the game players will be experiencing isn't the final build. Instead, Starbreeeze is using a version of Payday 3 from April, likely because they know that version is stable. Either way, players can jump into the beta starting on September 8.

What's Included in the Payday 3 Open Beta?

The #PAYDAY3 gang invites you to take part in a new mission: its open beta!



🎯 Objective: test game servers

⏰ When: September 8-11, 2023

🌁 Where: on Steam and Xbox



Let the heist begin! 💥 pic.twitter.com/bk2bEIRRTM — PLAION UK (@PLAION_UK) September 5, 2023

The Payday 3 Open Beta includes a single heist from the main game. That makes sense when you consider that Starbreeze probably doesn't want to give too many things away this close to launch. The heist is called "No Rest for the Wicked" and it asks players to steal a bunch of money from a small bank. As with any heist in Payday 3, you'll have several different ways to go about getting that cash. Regardless of what you do, this looks like the kind of heist most Payday veterans will be very familiar with.

For characters, you'll have access to "the original gang: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf." Again, anyone who has been playing this series is likely familiar with all of these and will be happy to see them back. During the beta period, players will be able to try out all of the different difficulties. That said, the level cap is set to Infamy Level 22 and the Weapon Level Progression maxes out at 8.

While you're at it, don't forget that you can pick up some nice cosmetics for Payday 3 by completing some challenges in Payday 2. In fact, you can actually unlock a few of them simply by owning the game on Steam of the Epic Games Store. Make sure to grab those before Payday 3 launches on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.