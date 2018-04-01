PayDay Series Gets an Amazing 80’s Inspired Animated Series Trailer For April Fools

Today has been filled with a number of April Fools pranks from companies, some of which have been downright funny, while others have ended up being real head-scratchers. But one thing is certain – Overkill Software knows exactly what its PayDay audience wants from an April Fools’ joke.

The team, which recently celebrated the launch of PayDay 2for the Nintendo Switch, has unleashed a teaser for an animated series, which can be seen above. Obviously, it’s fake, but, man, does it set the tone for what could’ve been an awesome TV show, straight out of the 80’s. (But, of course, with an additional amount of carnage and violence.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Finally, kids and adults alike around the globe can start their criminal career as professional heisters!” the video’s description reads. “Join Dallas, Wolf, Chains and Hoxton as they go on radical adventures and have a supertastic time every Saturday morning!”

You can check out the video above, and browse through the official page here.

The video is filled with all kinds of 80’s fun, including a theme song that sounds like it was put together by Stan Bush, as well as neat little 80’s animation tropes, right down to one of the robbers getting shocked silly by a taser.

But on top of that, the team also put together a generous offer with the series, “available on VHS and Betamax”. (Ask your parents if you aren’t sure what Betamax is.) “Grab a copy and you’ll get 10 fully packed episodes! If you buy three copies, you’ll get two copies for half the price of four copies and only pay for one extra one copy at full price!” Um, we think that’s a bargain? Hang on, we need a calculator.

Anyway, this is definitely a fun 80’s April Fools gag, and makes us wonder what Overkill might pull off next. After all, their The Walking Dead game is just around the corner, you know…

If you want to get your fill of PayDay 2, you can check it out now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It may not be as jovial as the TV series, but it’s still good fun with friends.