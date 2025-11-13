PC and PSP RPG Returning in 2026 With New Remake

A 2006 RPG originally released for PSP is making its grand return next year with a new remake on modern platforms. A lot of great or even simply forgotten games are unfortunately locked to older platforms, limiting the number of people who can actually play them. Of course, emulation exists and is something that has helped preserve games, but the average person probably doesn’t know much or understand how to use emulation. So, thousands of games are stuck on their original platforms. Thankfully, developers have made a strong effort to remaster their older titles and bring them to new platforms. Of course, some of these end up being worse than the original, but generally, it’s a good practice.

There’s a long list of games that people want to see remastered or remade, but it’s anyone’s guess how many of those will actually ever get made. Thankfully, more modern games don’t necessarily need remasters because Xbox and PlayStation both have extensive backward compatibility support, meaning your library carries over from generation to generation with ease. Of course, they can be remastered for technical benefits, but to simply play them at all, no extra work is really required.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake Is Coming in 2026

With that said, a beloved PSP RPG is making its way to multiple new consoles. Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter will be getting a remake in 2026. The news was announced during an investor’s report for Nihon Falcom and confirmed that it will arrive this fiscal year, which ends in September 2026. As a result, it could be released sometime in the spring or summer. No platforms were listed, but the remake of the first Trails in the Sky was available on Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and PC. It seems likely that it would release on those platforms again, but Xbox fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath since this series is historically not on the platform.

The original version of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter was exclusive to Japan for almost a full decade due to localization issues. The game eventually made its way over to PC in 2015, bringing it over to the United States and other territories. Although the PSP wasn’t widely supported by that time, the game was made available in North America on the handheld around the same time. However, this new remake will almost definitely be released worldwide next year now that these localization issues have been sorted.

This new Trails in the Sky remake will keep the original story intact, but the gameplay will be overhauled to modernize the experience for players. As of right now, other details are pretty scarce, but this should be a great addition to any JRPG fan’s collection.

