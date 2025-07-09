This Perfect Peak Mod Shows Where Players Failed Their Climbs

Peak is a new co-op climbing game from Landfall and Aggro Crab Games, the studios behind games like Another Crab’s Treasure and Clustertruck, and though it’s new, the modding community works fast. Already, there are quite a few mods available to add more players to your climb, provide an easier experience, and even add some interesting flavor.

One such mod, called “Everest” and created by BSMG_Steven on X, allows players who install it to see where other climbers have died on previous climbs, putting a cartoonish skeleton in the spot where their climb ended. This silly mod is available on Thunderstore.io, and does require a few other mods to work properly, but is otherwise plug-and-play.

This Mod’s Effects Are Subtle, But Amazing

Unlike some of the other mods available for Peak, this one doesn’t add any funny items, doesn’t give you more stamina or a faster climb speed, but instead aids your climb in a more indirect way. By seeing where climbers before you died, you can figure out what to watch out for, what spots are dangerous, and what climbs you might want to avoid if you’re not well-prepared.

It takes a special kind of game to create camaraderie amongst players who never interact, but this Peak mod makes it happen. While you’ll never know the struggles those skeletons on your climb faced, it’s heartening to see evidence of others on the same journey as you. Much like bloodstains in various Dark Souls games, the skeletons of past players indicate that you’re not alone on your journey, no matter how harrowing it can become.

The initial climbs in Peak are relatively simple, but increase in difficulty quickly. By the time players reach the Kiln, the risk of death is higher than the chance of survival, particularly on the more difficult days on the mountain. To see a skeleton so far into the climb could be devastating for players, but another player’s failure could mean your success. The routes that are dangerous will be clearly marked with bones, while the routes less traveled–or more successfully traveled–will be clear of debris.

Peak Is More Than Just A Climbing Game

Peak, like other Landfall games, is an interesting game in the way it presents its co-op experience. Unlike many co-op party games, Peak can be played completely alone; however, there are a bevy of things in-game that discourage it. Getting too far ahead of your party could see you becoming one of the skeletons littering the mountain climb.

Playing with others means that your team is there to lend a hand when you don’t quite have enough stamina to make it to the next landing, and also means you have more inventory slots to grab useful items for later in the climb. Additionally, players who climb too far ahead of their team will be confronted by the Scoutmaster, who will gently encourage them to return to the group. Whether you fall to the perilous cliffs or find yourself a victim of the Scoutmaster, it’s always better to stay with your team.

Those players who choose to climb alone miss out on a lot of what makes Peak so great, but Steven’s mod aims to give some of that collaborative feeling back without ruining the developers’ intent. Seeing where those who went before you failed can give solo players some of the connection they miss out on by climbing alone, while simultaneously providing some of the aid that playing in a group offers.

Since its posting on July 9th, Steven’s “Everest” mod has gotten over 12,000 downloads from Thunderstore, meaning you’ll be joined by thousands of skeletons on your climbs, if your PC can handle that many. Whether you choose to avoid the bleached-bone markers of failure or follow them in hopes of besting those who came before you, this mod is an excellent way to add flavor and a sense of community to this awesome little game.

Installing Everest Is As Simple As Can Be

If you’re interested in grabbing the mod, head to Steven’s Thunderstore page to find it. There, you’ll see everything you need to get the mod up and running in your own game, as well as a few pointers for making sure it works properly. You will need two framework mods to make the mod run, but Thunderstore’s mod manager makes it pretty simple to do.