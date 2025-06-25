Peak Creators Tease More Game Updates After Welcoming Over 2 Million Players

The co-op climbing game Peak took players and Steam by surprise, topping charts incredibly quickly on launch day. Now, within a little over a week, Peak has sold over two million copies, surprising even the developers. As a result of the game’s success, developers Aggro Crab and Landfall have teased the possibilities of future updates. This announcement comes after patches have been released to target bug fixes and improve stability.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The nature of these new content updates has not been shared, nor has a timeline except to reassure fans they will make an announcement when ready. However, it has been confirmed that localization will be coming soon to allow more players than ever to enjoy Peak. Aggro Crab has proven its continued support through its previous game, Another Crab’s Treasure.

Aggro Crab and Landfall have teased possible content updates to come to Peak in the future, but that isn’t the only thing the studios shared. Merchandise is also coming for Peak fans, though whether this is t-shirts or something else remains to be seen.

The small team is focusing on bug fixes first, however. Some of the reports being investigated are disconnection and reconnection issues, performance, optimization, microphone and audio issues, and crashes. Before any new content is added to the Peak, the studios want to ensure the base experience is as enjoyable as possible and free of issues.

Play video

Peak is available on Steam for $7.99 and can be played single-player or in online co-op. It features a rotating map every 24 hours to keep things fresh and encourage playing on different days. Up to four friends can join forces together, earn scout badges, and ascend through four different biomes to reach the peak. If Peak does receive new updates, players can likely expect this content to be expanded upon.