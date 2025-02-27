Peanuts Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary With a New Clue Game

Charles Schulz’s iconic Peanuts comic strip turns 75 this year, and you can celebrate the anniversary by gathering with your friends and family to play this new edition of Clue. As you might expect, players are not tasked with solving the mystery of a gristly murder. That is something you might expect in the Garfield universe, but not with Peanuts. No, your job is to solve the mystery of Linus’ missing security blanket, and you can do it as beloved characters Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, and Schroeder.

This shocking crime will take you to well-known locations like Lucy’s psychiatric booth, Snoopy’s doghouse, and the Pumpkin Patch. Who stole the blanket and why? Did Snoopy want to make a coat with it? Did Lucy want to use it to make a kite? These people are sick.

That said, If you want to uncover the truth, you can pick up Peanuts Clue edition here on Amazon now priced at $44.99. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the items included in the box along with a statement from the CEO of The OP Games on the new game.

Contents:

Game Board (9 locations)

6 Character Movers

6 Peril Tokens

6 Character Role Cards

6 Suspect ‘Clue’ Cards

“At The Op Games we believe happiness is…playing board games with friends and family,” said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. “We’re excited to add CLUE: PEANUTS Edition to our growing line of PEANUTS titles in this special anniversary year, and fans can look forward to more of Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy just around the corner.”