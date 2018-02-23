Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Will Have VR Capabilities

Today, Atlus announced via the Japanese PlayStation Blog that Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will include features that can be supported on the PlayStation VR headset, though no further details on how it will work were immediately mentioned.

“For each title, you can customize characters with various costumes and items,” reads a translaton provided by Gematsu. “You can enjoy conversation events called ‘Commu’ with characters, and in the PlayStation 4 versions, there are also elements that support PlayStation VR.” Both games are listed as “VR Compatible” in the blog post under their features and specs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Several characters from both games have been revealed through various gameplay trailers that we’ve been documenting over the past few weeks, including Yukari, Ryuji, Junpei, and Ann, with a very likely growing roster from there. It’s expected that both games will include the protagonist of each title (both have been shown in duos with the characters who have already been revealed) along with most of the primary storyline’s characters.

Each game includes over 20 songs that are either all-new or remixes of fan favorites from Persona 3 and Persona 5. Check out the listings below:

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Songs: 1. “Brand New Days” Yuyoyuppe Remix

2. “Mass Destruction”

3. “When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars” Hideki Naganuma Remix

4. “Want to be Close” ATOLS Remix

5. “Shinsou Shinri” Lotus Juice Remix

6. “Deep Break Deep Breath” Yuu Miyake Remix

7. “Soul Phrase”

8. “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka’”

9. “Burn My Dread” Novoiski Remix

10. “When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars”

11. “Time” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

12. “Wiping All Out” Atlus Kozuka Remix

13. “A Way of Life” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

14. “Heartful Cry” Atlus Konishi Remix

15. “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka’” Sasakure.UK Remix

16. “Mass Destruction” Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix

17. “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” T.Komine Remix

18. “Burn my Dread”

19. “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” Daisuke Asakura Remix

20. “Kimi no Kioku” Atlus Meguro Remix

21. “Our Moment”

22. “Moonlight Serendipity”

23. “Mass Destruction” Persona Music Fes 2013

24. “Burn my Dead -Last Battle-“

25. “Brand New Days” Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Songs: 1. “Rivers in the Desert”

2. “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” Jazztronik Remix

3. “Keeper of Lust”

4. “Blooming Villain” Atlus Konishi Remix

5. “Hoshi to Bokura to” Tofubeats Remix

6. “Tokyo Daylight” Atlus Kozuka Remix

7. “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”

8. “Rivers in the Desert” Mito Remix

9. “Booming of Villain”

10. “Life Goes On”

11. “Price”

12. “Whims of Fate” Yukuhiro Fukutomi Remix

13. “Beneath the Mask” KAIEN Remix

14. “Will Power” Shacho Remix

15. “Last Surprise” Taku Takahashi Remix”

16. “Haha no Ita Hibi” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

17. “Life Will Change” Atlus Meguro Remix

18. “Jaldabaoth ~Our Beginning”

19. “Last Surprise”

20. “Life Will Change”

21. “Groovy”

22. “One Nightbreak”

23. “Rivers in the Desert” Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb 2017

24. “Hoshi to Bokura to”

25. “Last Surprise” Jazztronik Remix

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night are set for release on the PlayStation 4 on May 24th.

Source: Gematsu