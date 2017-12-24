Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Release Date, Track List Revealed

The team at Atlus is feverishly working on two new Persona games (along with an anime an countless other projects) that follow the idea of Persona 4: Dancing All Night and reportedly clean up what the team felt the game lacked. The first of these games is Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night, which has officially been given a release date of May 24th in Japan and an all-new trailer. Check it out below.
Additionally, the game’s track list has been released, containing a total of 25 tracks, listed below:
- Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)
- Mass Destruction
- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)
- Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)
- Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)
- Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
- Soul Phrase
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”
- Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)
- When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
- Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)
- Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)
- Burn My Dread
- Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
- Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Our Moment
- Moonlight Serendipity
- Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
- Brand New Days
There’s some more information on the game coming out of Famitsu, as translated by Gematsu. The game will feature a “replacement” for the somewhat lacking story mode of the previous Persona dance game, and producer Kazuhisa Wada mentioned that the animation will be a little different. “”This is the first time we created models of the Persona 3 characters with realistic body proportions,” said Wada. “The impact of that is quite big.”
Stay tuned for more news on this game as it develops.