Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Get 2023 Release Dates

Persona fans got some good news this weekend with Atlus announcing release dates for both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, two games that were previously slated for 2023 release dates. They're still releasing in 2023 as expected, but what people likely weren't anticipating was a simultaneous release. Atlus confirmed this week that both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will launch for modern platforms at the same time on January 19th.

The latest in a long string of Persona announcements was shared on Saturday in a tweet from the Atlus accounts that confirmed the release date for the two Persona games. This announcement came alongside the release of some new Persona artwork which has been received quite well by the community so far.

As others have pointed out, the tweet only listed Xbox and PC platforms on which the games will release including the Xbox Game Pass service, but that's not the full list. The official Persona site advertising these games and more from the biggest Persona anniversary announcements of the year confirmed that the games will still be coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, so those planning on rounding out their Persona collections on those systems will still be able to do so.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022

As mentioned previously, this latest announcement follows a trend of multiple reveals shared by Atlus this year during Persona's 25th anniversary. A wider release of Persona 5 Royal was one of the biggest announcements given that it's arguably the most familiar of the mainline Persona games and is one that attracted many to the franchise, but for those who recall the older games fondly or want to revisit them now after getting roped in by Persona 5 Royal, these latest announcements should come as welcome news, too.

Atlus has also been asking players what kinds of remakes or remasters they want as well as what they might be looking for in new games. Fans responded in kind by naming the remakes they'd like to see most of all, but Atlus hasn't announced any set plans for future Persona games or alternate versions of existing titles.