Persona 4 Golden Is Now Steam Deck Compatible

Just a few weeks back, Valve started to reveal the initial list of games that would be compatible with the Steam Deck, which is the company’s upcoming handheld PC platform that is set to launch at the end of this month. When this list of compatible titles began to be unveiled, Persona 4 Golden, which is the beloved JRPG from developer Atlus, was found to not work with the hardware for one reason or another. Fortunately, this incompatibility with P4G and the Steam Deck has now been rectified before the release of the platform.

Thanks to a new update that recently came about for the Steam Deck, Persona 4 Golden has now become a title that will natively work with the handheld once it is in the hands of purchasers. The game, which first launched on PC back in 2020, has been one of the most popular RPGs of the past decade, and as such, is a title that a number of fans were looking to experience on Steam Deck. And while it seemed like only a few weeks back that this wouldn’t be possible, P4G’s arrival in the Steam Deck library has now been guaranteed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Proton 7.0 is now available! Highlights include playable Persona 4 Golden, audio fixes for Skyrim and Fallout games, local H264 decoding support, and the foundation for legacy EAC support. SW: Squadrons and Knockout City are currently playable with EAC, with more on the way soon! — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 16, 2022

The reason why this compatibility for Persona 4 Golden on Steam Deck is such a big deal is because the game itself is already pretty hard to come by. Prior to releasing on PC, Persona 4 Golden was an exclusive title for the PlayStation Vita. Given how few people around the globe ended up buying the Vita over the course of its lifespan, P4G was a game that never ended up getting into the hands of a mass audience. Fortunately, the Steam Deck now potentially opens the game up to a whole new group of people who may opt to purchase Valve’s latest platform for themselves.

Are you planning to pick up a Steam Deck for yourself when the platform launches later this month? And if so, is Persona 4 Golden a title that you’re planning to play on the system? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Polygon]