Persona 4 Golden Won’t Be Compatible With Steam Deck

The PC port of Persona 4 Golden, which was released back in 2020, won’t be compatible with Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck platform. Earlier this week, a list of games that will be compatible with the Steam Deck at launch started to appear online. And while numerous titles will be playable on the platform when it begins shipping out in late February, P4G happens to be one of a handful of games that won’t function for one reason or another.

As seen on the store page for Persona 4 Golden on Steam, it is clearly stated that the title won’t be able to work with the Steam Deck. “Valve’s testing indicates that this title is unsupported on Steam Deck. Some or all of this game currently doesn’t function on Steam Deck,” said a message regarding Persona 4 Golden’s availability on the platform. While this is surely disappointing to those who wanted to experience P4G for themselves on the Steam Deck, this doesn’t mean that it will be a permanent problem. In fact, the message on the game’s page goes on to state that Valve is still working on “adding support for this game on Steam Deck.”

Regarding Persona 4 Golden, the note says that Valve is still working on adding support for Steam Deck but for now is listed as unsupported pic.twitter.com/HsNL9INvvA — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 20, 2022

What’s pretty funny about this situation is that it actually keeps the PlayStation Vita, which is Sony’s now-discontinued handheld platform, somewhat relevant. Before coming to PC, Persona 4 Golden was an exclusive game for Vita. And while some thought that the Steam Deck would finally make Persona 4 Golden playable on another handheld device outside of Vita, well, that won’t be true for the time being. If you’re someone who specifically wants to experience P4G on a platform that you can take with you on the go, the Vita is going to remain your only option for the foreseeable future.

