Persona 4 Golden Is Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch and Other Consoles

A new report has emerged stating that Persona 4 Golden, which is the expanded version of Persona 4 that has previously released on PlayStation Vita and PC, will be coming to new platforms next year. This report comes about mere days after Atlus revealed that it would be remastering Persona 4 Arena Ultimax for new platforms with a release planned for March 2022. And while it remains to be seen if Persona 4 Golden will be following closely behind the new launch of Arena Ultimax, this information on its own doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

The source of this new report associated with Persona 4 Golden comes from a video game industry insider known as Zippo. In a new blog post on their own website, it was said that Persona 4 Golden “is coming to consoles” at some point in 2022. The post doesn’t go on to say when exactly this release might happen, but the Nintendo Switch is said to be one specific platform in which P4G will be arriving. Within the past week, Zippo also asserted that a new version of Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to consoles as well.

The reason why this new report from Zippo could be accurate is due to a handful of reasons. For starters, earlier in 2021, the leaker said that Atlus would be remastering Persona 4 Arena Ultimax for new platforms. As we now know, that report turned out to be accurate.

The other reason why a new version of Persona 4 Golden could make sense is because Atlus has already made clear that it intends to make a number of announcements associated with the Persona series over the course of the next year. While the reveal of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was only one of these announcements, Atlus has plenty of other reveals left up its sleeve that it plans to divulge as a way of celebrating the 25th anniversary of Persona. Because we already know to expect other announcements in the future, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that a new port of P4G could be in the works.

For now, the only thing we know for certain is that Atlus intends to make its next Persona-related announcement at some point in February 2022. Whenever that news is divulged, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

