New Persona Report Gives Hope to Nintendo Switch Owners

A new report associated with Atlus' Persona series should give hope to those who own a Nintendo Switch. For a prolonged period of years, fans have been begging for Atlus to bring various entries in the Persona franchise to Switch. And while Atlus recently revealed that it would soon be porting Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to new hardware, the Switch was notably the one platform left out. Luckily, it sounds like this might not be the case in perpetuity.

According to a new report from journalist Nacho Requena, the next Nintendo Direct presentation, which could take place in the coming days, may feature announcements associated with Persona. During a live stream recently, Requena claimed that the next Direct will focus heavily on third-party games that are coming to the Switch. Requena didn't give many specifics on what this showcase might entail, but he claimed the event will take place on Tuesday and will see Persona involved in some way.

"We should have a Nintendo Direct this coming Tuesday. This will be mainly focused on third-party games – that's what I've been told to expect," Requena said on the stream. "I've also been told that some Persona game will be present, though I don't know which game."

In a general sense, it would be logical to see Atlus reveal that the three previous Persona titles in mention -- Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal -- will all come to Switch at some point in the future. Currently, these Persona games are all planned to come to Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation within the coming year, with Persona 5 Royal scheduled to launch this October. When this announcement was made earlier this month, some fans found it odd that Atlus would port all of these titles to every platform except for Switch. However, if Requena's report ends up being accurate, perhaps Atlus just opted to hold onto the Switch-related announcement until the next Direct.

[H/T VGC]