Persona 5, 4, and 3 Announced for Nintendo Switch

It has been a very, very long time coming, but Atlus has today finally announced that it's bringing the Persona series to Nintendo Switch. Earlier this month, the Japanese game developer revealed that it would be bringing Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation platforms in the coming year. Now, it has been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is also joining this lineup of platforms in which Persona will now appear.

Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct Mini, Atlus confirmed that it will finally be porting Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to Switch. Much like the Xbox and Steam versions of these games, Persona 5 Royal is the first game of the bunch that will land on Switch later this year on October 21st. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden don't yet have release windows but are said to be "coming soon." In short, this finally brings the three most popular Persona games to every major platform, which is a really big deal for a number of reasons. In all likelihood, Atlus should find huge success with all of these games once they each release.

Three iconic Persona titles are ready to steal your heart on modern consoles!



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch! 🔥 #P25th pic.twitter.com/w7opPDAryu — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 28, 2022

Even though many fans have been begging for the Persona series to come to various new platforms for years, the Nintendo Switch is by far the console that Atlus has received the most requests about. This is even more true given that the Persona 5 protagonist Joker appeared as a DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, despite the fact that the game itself never released on Switch. Even though the spin-off entry Persona 5 Strikers did land on Switch in 2021, this marks the first time that the Nintendo console will be getting some of the mainline entries in the series.

