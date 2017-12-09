Persona 5 Director Expresses Heartfelt Thanks After Winning Best RPG Award

Persona 5 scored a huge win during The Game Awards by taking home the award for Best RPG, a victory that the game’s director and producer couldn’t be happier with.

The acclaimed RPG was nominated in quite a few categories during The Game Awards, and even though it only won one of the awards, it looks like that’s more than enough for Katsura Hashino, the director and creative producer for Persona 5. Developed by Atlus for PlayStation, the game took the console by storm with an incredibly unique look, sound, and overall style that’ll make it easy to see why the game was considered for Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, and Best Score/Music alongside its Best RPG victory.

Through the Atlus U.S.A. Facebook page, Hashino shared his views on winning the Best RPG accolade while thanking everyone who was involved.

“I am extremely humbled and honored that Persona 5 received the ‘Best RPG’ award. I’d like to thank everyone on behalf of the development team. I never imagined Persona 5 would be recognized worldwide, considering it is a game about adolescents set locally in Tokyo, Japan, and does not have open world features. I cannot express how happy and also proud I am that so many people around the world enjoyed the game design regardless of cultural background and knowledge of the setting. The development team and myself will take on many projects to come, but we’d like to look back at this award as encouragement to continue creating unique gaming experiences that many of you can empathize with.”

When it comes to the other RPG contenders, winning the award for the Best RPG was no small task for Atlus and Persona 5 either. With big names that included iconic TV shows and game franchises, Persona 5 was up against South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Final Fantasy XV, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and NieR: Automata.

You can check out the full lineup of games that won each award through The Game Awards’ site.