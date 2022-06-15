Persona Insider Teases Long-Awaited Announcement

Former PlayStation exclusives Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal were announced for Xbox consoles and PC over the weekend. Since then, the former two titles have been announced for PS4 while the later has been announced for PS5. With Persona finally migrating to PC and Xbox, the only platform now left out is Nintendo. For a couple of years now, there's been rumors of Persona 5 and more coming to Nintendo Switch, but it's yet to happen. And its lack of inclusion in this new set of announcements suggests it's not going to happen. That said, according to one leaker, it is still happening.

The latest scuttlebutt comes the way of Zippo, a source who has proven reliable and reputable in the past with Persona information. According to the insider, Persona 3 and Persona 4 are both coming to Nintendo Switch; however, they are unsure about Persona 5. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There's no mention of when these ports will happen. That said, if they were going to happen soon, like this year, you'd think they would have been announced alongside the other ports. This is where the speculation comes into play.

According to various rumors, a big Nintendo Direct is happening before the end of the month. If this is true, then it could explain why the announcement of Switch versions has been held, as this would likely be a Nintendo Direct announcement much like it was an Xbox event announcement.

As you may know, this isn't the only Persona rumor Zippo is floating. According to the insider, a spin-off Persona game starring Akechi is in the works as well. The game reportedly follows the character "on his adventures and skills as a star detective," and will not be an RPG like the mainline games.

As for Atlus, it has not addressed any of this in any capacity. Considering that it's never commented on previous similar rumors, we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.