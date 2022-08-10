Persona 5 Royal Reveals First Next-Gen Gameplay

The first next-gen gameplay footage of Persona 5 Royal has now been revealed. Atlus announced earlier this year that it would be bringing the beloved JRPG to new platforms this fall, notably with new versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And while we didn't see much of the game in action at the time of this announcement, new footage has now emerged that gives us a better idea of the title's improvements on new hardware.

Captured by YouTuber Faz, a recent stream showed off new gameplay of Persona 5 Royal running on Xbox Series X. The footage in question that we see is a little more than five minutes in total and takes place at the game's third Palace. In a general sense, Persona 5 Royal on Xbox Series X looks quite similar to the version of the game that is already on PS4. However, the game's frame rate is now set to 60fps, which does make a noticeable difference, especially with the character animations.

Persona 5 Royal 60fps Xbox Series X Gameplayhttps://t.co/PEzNRdrND6 pic.twitter.com/f41Nelyo57 — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) August 9, 2022

Perhaps the biggest downside about this new version of Persona 5 Royal is that Atlus has already confirmed that those who currently own the game on PS4 won't be able to upgrade for free to PS5. While many publishers have created upgrade paths for players that already own titles on last-gen hardware, Atlus is requiring the PS5 version of Persona 5 Royal to be purchased outright once again. Obviously, this situation doesn't matter for those on Xbox considering that the game has never come to those platforms, but those looking to play P5R again on PS5 are in for a hard sell.

Persona 5 Royal is set to release later this year on October 21st and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At an undetermined date in 2023, Atlus will also be bringing Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to all of these same platforms as well.

[H/T VGC]