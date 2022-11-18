Persona 5 Royal Players Surprised With New Update

Atlus has released a new Persona 5 Royal update across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For whatever reason, there isn't a new update for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 versions. That said, those on these platforms aren't missing out on much. Alongside the update, Atlus has released the patch notes, which in turn reveals and details everything the update does. And as you can see below, there isn't any new content or any new features or anything particularly notable.

While Atlus has released the patch notes for the update, it has not provided any information about what the various file sizes are for the update on the various platforms. In other words, we don't have any information on how long it may take to download or how much space you will need to clear.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes for yourself in their entirety, courtesy of Atlus:

XBOX:

Fixed issue that frequently displayed error messages when connecting to network.

Fixed issue that prevented some users from using network functions.

Fixed other minor issues.

WINDOWS:

Fixed several issues related to Windows display settings.

Fixed issue that frequently displayed error messages when connecting to network.

Fixed issue that prevented some users from using network functions.

Fixed other minor issues.

STEAM:

Fixed several issues related to Windows display settings.

Fixed other minor issues.

Persona 5 Royal is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to being available via standard purchase, the game is also available via Xbox Game Pass.

"Sometimes games come along that, despite their quality, just don't capture you in the way they've managed to capture others, though it can be difficult to nail down why," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "That was certainly the case for me regarding the original Persona 5, and I can thankfully say that those issues have all but been eliminated in Atlus' new edition Persona 5 Royal. The game's best elements are allowed to shine because of the varied and incredibly effective changes, though Persona 5 has also been further enriched thanks to new additions to the game's battle system and overall experience that will delight both fans new and old."