Persona 5 Royal is Metacritic's Top-Rated Game of 2020

2020 has come to a close and according to video game critics around the globe, Persona 5 Royal was the year’s top. Metacritic, the review aggregate website, recently released its year-end totals for video games with the Persona 5 re-release coming out on top of every other title that was released throughout the year.

Overall, Persona 5 Royal ended up achieving an overall Metacritic average of 95/100. This score was averaged across reviews for 71 different Metacritic-approved publications. It also stands as two points higher than the year’s closest contenders in Hades, The Last of Us Part II, Half-Life: Alyx, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps which all ended up sitting at a 93/100. Persona 5 Royal is also in the top-50 highest Metacritic averages ever for unique games.

As a whole, the year proved to be quite strong for video games as a whole. 16 titles ended up with Metacritic averages above 90 (games across the same platform are counted twice), which is an incredibly impressive feat. Of those 16 games, four appeared on Xbox, another three were on PlayStation 4, three were released on Nintendo Switch, and PC had the most with five titles. Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5 ended up being the lone next-gen game that had an average above 90.

Obviously, it’s worth noting that just because these were the top scorers on Metacritic for 2020 doesn’t somehow mean they’re mathematically the best. Metacritic is a good tool in the grand scheme of things to see how a variety of outlets felt about a single product, but it's not a perfect system by any means.

