Persona 5 Royal Is Cheaper Than Ever Before in One-Day Sale

For one day only, Persona 5 Royal is the cheapest it’s ever been, but, like a good opportunity, it’s only available for a limited time. When it comes to JRPGs of the past decade, few can come close to Persona 5, much less its remaster, Persona 5 Royal. Its massive success in the West has led to multiple spinoffs, as well as its popularity spawning remakes of past titles like Persona 3 and, if the rumors are true, Persona 4. In fact, you only have 24 hours to take advantage of the deal, which is a steal worthy of a Phantom Thief.

Persona 5 Royal, which was released in 2019, remastered the whole original game and added a new semester, party member, Personas, mechanics, and gameplay fixes. The story follows an unnamed protagonist (aka Joker) who, with the power of Persona, goes into people’s Palaces with a team of fellow student outcasts and changes the hearts of the corrupt. Over the course of the game, more will awaken to their Personas and join your Phantom Thieves, including the Royal-exclusive Kasumi Yoshizawa, aka Violet. If you haven’t played Persona 5 Royal, this may be the best time to do it, thanks to Fanatical.

Persona 5 Royal is 65% Off for One Day on Steam

Fanatical, which has been a beacon for those looking for great deals on PC, is holding a flash sale only available for one day. Three games are available on sale: Ember Knights, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition, and, of course, Persona 5 Royal. In Persona 5 Royal’s case, the game on Steam has been reduced by 65%, lowering the price from $59.99 to a whopping $20.99. The deal can be found at this link here. This makes Fanatical’s one-day deal the cheapest the title has ever been, as the lowest it’s gone via Steamdb prior was $23.99. It’s important to note that the deal is only available on PC, specifically Steam, so console players are out of luck.

The Persona series has been a beacon for RPG fans, even more so recently after Persona 5‘s success. The 2016 game has been considered to be one of the best titles of the 2010s, despite not releasing in the West until 2017. There have been multiple spinoffs for the title, from the rhythm-focused Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, hack-and-slash-based Persona 5 Strikers, and the strategy title Persona 5 Tactica. Just recently, a semi-sequel to Persona 5 was revealed to be coming to the West in the form of Persona 5: The Phantom X. The mobile and PC gacha game, which follows a new band of Phantom Thieves in a world devoid of desire, was only available in China and other Asian countries before coming here. It’s currently scheduled to release on June 26th, 2025. So, for those looking to get in on the action before The Phantom X‘s launch, Fanatical has the deal for you.

As mentioned before, Persona 5 Royal is available for $20.99 for only one day on Fanatical for PC, ending on June 1st. For all things Persona, keep it here at ComicBook.