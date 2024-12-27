Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch Gets Biggest Discount Yet

Phantom Thieves, your next target is here. For the first time ever, Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch has hit its lowest price yet. The title, a remaster of the 2016 original, has been heralded as one of the best RPGs of the decade, so this, in thief terms, is a steal if there ever was one. The sale won’t last long, however, as is the case with most Nintendo Switch discounts, so if you’ve been holding out, now’s the time to get Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal, while remastering the whole original game, adds a new semester, character, enemies, mechanics, and gameplay fixes. The story follows an unnamed protagonist (aka Joker) who, with the power of Persona, go into people’s Palaces and change their hearts. Over the course of the game, more will awaken to their Personas and join your Phantom Thieves, including the Royal-exclusive Kasumi Yoshizawa aka Violet.

In the spirit of the holidays, many stores are selling Persona 5 Royal at the lowest price it’s ever been. Overall, the average price for the digital version is going for around $14.99, which is 75% off the retail . Those stores are Best Buy, Humble Bundle (which ends January 6th), Target, and GameStop. However, Walmart has the game for $14.88, which is the lowest ever price for the Nintendo Switch edition. Outside of the Humble Bundle, there isn’t a set end date to the deal, though the sooner the better while it’s still available. It’s important to note that these are for the digital versions, as mentioned before, so you’ll recieve the code once purchased.

The Nintendo Switch version is a fairly new release as the original was only released for PlayStation. It took around two years for it to make it to Xbox Game Pass and to Nintendo Switch. The release of Persona 5 Royal was followed by Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, which were re-releases of their respective original titles and fantastic games in their own right.

Still, Persona 5 Royal wasn’t the first Persona title to go to a Nintendo console, not counting Shin Megami Tensei, its main series. In fact, that honor goes to Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth. That title, released in 2014, untied the casts of Persona 3 and Persona 4 and plopped them into an Etrian Odyssey-style gameplay scenario. The visuals weren’t as detailed as the originals, going for a more Chibi style, but seeing the two worlds collide was enough to spawn a sequel. With 2019’s Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 joined the party, marking the first crossover for the team.

The memorable cast of Persona 5 royal.

If you haven’t played Persona 5 Royal, it is very much worth the price. Upon it’s 2020 Western release, many have labeled the turn-based RPG as one of the best of its genre and of the entire decade. IGN ever bestowed the title with a very rare 10/10 score, with Metacritic ranking it as among the Top 50 Games of All Time with a score of 95. So, if you have some time to spare (and by time, I mean 100+ hours), Persona 5 Royal is the title for you and, with the 75% discount, you’ll be, in the words of Morgana, looking cool.