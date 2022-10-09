Persona Fans Disappointed by Lack of Persona 6 Announcement

Persona fans have found themselves quite disappointed this weekend that longtime developer Atlus has still opted to not formally reveal Persona 6. Over the course of the past year, Atlus has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise. As such, numerous different announcements have come about over that time, some of which have involved new ports of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable. And while it seemed possible that this anniversary event could result in the first unveiling of Persona 6, this turned out to not be the case after all.

As of this weekend, Atlus brought an end to its Persona 25th Anniversary by holding a new concert live from Japan. Atlus warned ahead of time that this concert wouldn't feature any announcements related to new Persona games, but some fans held out hope that a reveal could still happen either before or after the showing. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which made a large number of fans wonder why Atlus opted to celebrate the Persona series in such grand fashion over the past year to begin with.

The main reason why so many fans are upset that Atlus chose not to reveal Persona 6 stems from many of the teases associated with the 25th Anniversary event. A handful of pieces of art tied to this event seemed to indicate that Persona 6 could be revealed at the end of the anniversary. Not to mention, if Atlus wanted to properly celebrate the history of the series, it seemed only natural that fans might get a look at what Persona has in store in the future as well. Unfortunately, fan expectations ended up being out of whack, which resulted in nothing more than disappointment.

Are you saddened that we didn't get a reveal for Persona 6? And when do you think this announcement will come about instead? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

