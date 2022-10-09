Persona Fans Disappointed by Lack of Persona 6 Announcement
Persona fans have found themselves quite disappointed this weekend that longtime developer Atlus has still opted to not formally reveal Persona 6. Over the course of the past year, Atlus has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise. As such, numerous different announcements have come about over that time, some of which have involved new ports of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable. And while it seemed possible that this anniversary event could result in the first unveiling of Persona 6, this turned out to not be the case after all.
As of this weekend, Atlus brought an end to its Persona 25th Anniversary by holding a new concert live from Japan. Atlus warned ahead of time that this concert wouldn't feature any announcements related to new Persona games, but some fans held out hope that a reveal could still happen either before or after the showing. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which made a large number of fans wonder why Atlus opted to celebrate the Persona series in such grand fashion over the past year to begin with.
The main reason why so many fans are upset that Atlus chose not to reveal Persona 6 stems from many of the teases associated with the 25th Anniversary event. A handful of pieces of art tied to this event seemed to indicate that Persona 6 could be revealed at the end of the anniversary. Not to mention, if Atlus wanted to properly celebrate the history of the series, it seemed only natural that fans might get a look at what Persona has in store in the future as well. Unfortunately, fan expectations ended up being out of whack, which resulted in nothing more than disappointment.
Are you saddened that we didn't get a reveal for Persona 6? And when do you think this announcement will come about instead? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
If you'd like to see more of how Persona fans are feeling in lieu of this lack of Persona 6 news, be sure to keep reading on down below.
Atlus Kind of Led Fans On
"You really expected new games or Persona 6 from this anniversary!? Where did you get that idea???"
Atlus: pic.twitter.com/YuQFxrYbOq— Stitchziach (@RevivedOziach) October 9, 2022
The Hints Were All There
Atlus: Hey, it's not our fault you were expecting Persona 6 during this event. All we did was make Persona 2 retroactively orange and give you this event logo with every color except green, but we left a white space and then made this artwork with a green paint bucket on the side pic.twitter.com/70M1ueCEH4— Mothmain (@Strain42) October 9, 2022
Anniversary Disappointment
- Persona 4 (vanilla) – 2008
- Persona 4 Golden – 2012
- Persona 5 announcement – 2013; out Winter 2014
- P5 delayed to 2015
- P5 delayed to 2016
- Persona 5 Royal releases 3 years later in 2019
We almost in 2023 and still no Persona 6 reveal. Anniversary was a bust.— Maku (@TropicalMaku) October 8, 2022
The Anniversary Event Felt Dragged Out
Oh wow its actually finished. 😮
No Persona 6 or remakes for Persona 1-2. 😭
Welp, despite me liking the ports they announced along the way, this anniversary project announcement teases was a mess. It was a bit too dragged out and some felt like big deal when they were not. pic.twitter.com/gXHtna86IS— Maku (@TropicalMaku) October 8, 2022
Atlus Should've Had One Big Event
If this was one single event it wouldve been amazing
Just 1 showcase with Persona 3, 4, 5, Arena Ultimax remasters wouldve been amazing but dragging it out over a year was just unnecesarry and made us think "bigger" things would happen like Persona 6 or a Remake of something https://t.co/83DLioT1Rr— Arkry (@Arkry_) October 8, 2022
Time to Keep Waiting...
Not gonna lie though man, I'm pretty bummed about no Persona announcement, I understand things take time but having a logo with 6 colors on it got my hopes way too high pic.twitter.com/4ZyDjfV5nB— Johne (@JohneAwesome) October 8, 2022
Fans Just Want a Taste
Persona 3 & 4 ports releasing on the same day (January 19th) is great but the fact that they strongly hinted a Persona 6 announcement for the 25th anniversary but then didn’t show anything is shit.
P5 came out over 6 years ago. We know a sequel is in the works, show us something pic.twitter.com/Oi19nthkYP— Adam 🇸🇪 (@HighQualityAdam) October 9, 2022
Even a Logo Reveal Could've Worked!
I've always been on the outside looking when it came to Persona Stuff but I really felt that is Atlus SIMPLY confirmed they are working on Persona 6 and just showed off a Logo, fans would've been MUCH happier than...ya know...this— HMK (@HMKilla) October 8, 2022
Hope Springs Eternal
Time to start telling myself they're saving Persona 6 for December's State of Play. Definitely will show up, they just had a little setback. Not like they hinted it for over a year pic.twitter.com/WnwnO3wFvL— feathered3 (@bigmanfeathered) October 9, 2022
"That's It??"
That's it? No Persona 6? https://t.co/eaDncrZTB0 pic.twitter.com/vfjn8pHORx— Digi (@NoponDigi) October 8, 2022