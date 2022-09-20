Persona Fans Get Disappointing News About Persona 6 Reveal

Persona fans who were expecting to see Persona 6 formally revealed in just a few short weeks are now going to be greatly disappointed by new information that has come from developer Atlus. In early October, Atlus is planning to hold a new concert that will feature music from the entirety of the Persona series. Atlus has held concerts like this in the past, and when doing so, it has opted to also reveal new information on upcoming Persona games that are in the works as well. Sadly, with this 2022 edition of the concert, it sounds like this won't be happening.

In a new message on the official Persona website, Atlus made clear that it has "no plans to announce new game titles at this live event." Instead, Atlus has stressed that its focus on the event is to "prepare for the best live performance that will satisfy everyone who visits and watches." And while the concert itself will likely still be greatly enjoyable to those who are Persona fans, it is saddening to hear that new details related to upcoming titles won't be disclosed.

The reason why this concert seemed like a place where Persona 6 could get announced is based purely on how Atlus has treated these events in the past. In fact, the last mainline entry in the series, Persona 5, had its first major trailer shown off at a concert just like this. As a result, fans naturally expected that the same thing might now end up happening with Persona 6.

It's also worth pointing out that Persona 5 launched over five years ago at this point in time. While it was followed up by 2020's Persona 5 Royal and the 2021 spin-off Persona 5 Strikers, many fans have since been waiting for Atlus to close the door on this phase of the franchise and move on to Persona 6. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what Atlus might be doing with Persona as time moves on.

Are you upset to hear that Persona 6 won't be revealed in the near future? And if the game isn't being announced at this concert, when do you believe that Atlus will opt to unveil it? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.