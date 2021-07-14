Persona 6 Fans Excited Following Tease From Director

✖

This week, Atlus confirmed Persona 6 was in active development. Unfortunately, it didn't couple this with a reveal trailer, platforms, a release date, or anything salient. In fact, it didn't even couple this with any details of the insignificant variety. Persona fans can take solace knowing the next entry in the series is in development, but for now, this is all they have to chew on. Nonetheless, this is enough to have Persona fans excited, and now some new comments from the game's director have fans even more excited.

The comments come courtesy of Atlus managing director, Naoto Hiraoka, who, over on a recruitment page for the game and studio, revealed that the team is bulking up to support the ambition of Persona 6, ambition largely born out of the pressure to top Persona 5 with the new Persona game. Of course, it remains to be seen if Atlus will be able to achieve this, but fans are excited to hear the studio is once again looking to raise the bar and attempting to accomplish more than ever with Persona 6.

“I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment," said Hiraoka while speaking about trying to exceed expectations with Persona 6. "The workplace is perfect for those who want a creative challenge when it comes to bringing games to the world.”

Now, all of this, is pretty commonplace marketing speak. This isn't to say that's the intention of Hiraoka, but every developer has big ambitions during development, and in the case of a sequel, to outdo the accomplishments and achievements of the predecessors. However, it's one thing to talk the talk, and it's another thing to back it up with expansion, and that's what Atlus is doing, or at least that's what it appears to be doing.

Persona 6 is in development at Atlus, and right now, that's all we know. If the tease above is any indication, it may be a while before we see the game. Until then, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Persona 6? Will Atlus once again outdo itself?

