PewDiePie Passes 99 Million Subscribers, Closes in on Teased 12-Hour Minecraft Stream

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg might not be the reigning champ when it comes to YouTube subscribers — that honor goes to the Bollywood music-filled channel T-Series — but he’s still steadily climbing to 100 million subscribers in total. Having finally passed 99 million subscribers this past week, the Swedish YouTube star is closer than ever to 100 million, and with that milestone comes a potential 12-hour stream of Minecraft.

As of writing, PewDiePie’s subscriber count sits at about 650,000 away from 100 million. According to social media tracker Social Blade’s numbers, at around a 50,000 subscriber increase per day on average, that puts him at the new milestone in about 13 days. PewDiePie had previously teased a 12-hour Minecraft stream when discussing the upcoming milestone, but whether that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen. One thing is almost certain, however, and it’s that PewDiePie will in fact make it to 100 million around the end of the month.

And in case you were wondering, even though he’s closing in on such a significant milestone, this still puts the YouTube star behind T-Series and the generic Music channels, which sit at about 109 and 107.5 million subscribers, respectively. Barring some significant change to the growth of the three channels, this looks to be status quo going forward, with PewDiePie being the top channel represented by a single person rather than a company or faceless amalgamation of some sort.

Regardless, it’s hard to overstate PewDiePie’s continued popularity. He even won “Choice Gamer” at this year’s recently held Teen Choice Awards, beating out the likes of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Thanks for the teen choice gamer award 🤠👍 pic.twitter.com/8M48tuS2il — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 12, 2019

What do you think of PewDiePie‘s new milestone? Are you looking forward to the promised 12-hour Minecraft stream, or have you moved on to other YouTubers or streamers to scratch your Minecraft itch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

