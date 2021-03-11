PewDiePie Shocked to Learn That Someone Predicted His Success Ten Years Ago

If you were to go back in time 10 years and tell Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg that he would one day be one of the biggest stars on YouTube, he likely would have never believed you. How do we know this exactly? Well, because this exact situation played out all the way back in 2011 and Kjellberg never thought anything of it at the moment.

In one of the latest videos from the world-renowned content creator, Kjellberg shared a recent tweet from Daily Dose Of Internet that showed a text conversation between the two from 10 years ago. Daily Dose, which now boasts 11 million subscribers on YouTube of its own and is run by Jason Gryniewicz, told Kjellberg that he believed he would one day be famous. Kjellberg, who only boasted about 40,000 subscribers at the time, thought nothing of it at the time but still appreciated the sentiment from anyone who sent him notes of this type. "I never believed them but it still made me feel like, 'Yeah, come on, let's go,'" he said in his video.

10 years ago, I messaged @PewDiePie when he had 40,000 subscribers. I told him he would be famous one day. He didn't believe me 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ny5tpqhu5V — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) March 3, 2021

What really ended up bewildering Kjellberg though was just how long ago this whole situation took place. When he saw that the message between the two was time stamped for April of 2011, it proved to be jarring when he realized how far back that now was. "Yeah, 10 years ago. Holy s*** dude. F***ing blew my mind how long that is," Kjellberg went on to say.

Even if Kjellberg himself couldn't have predicted his success all those years ago, it seems that many others had a good idea early on that he was going to get big. That being said, I doubt anyone could have ever accurately predicted the meteoric rise that the PewDiePie channel has had over the years. Kjellberg now boasts a staggering 109 million subscribers in total on YouTube and has a net worth that is in the tens of millions.

How early on did you first begin hearing about PewDiePie? And did you ever expect him to get as big as he has become? Be sure to let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]