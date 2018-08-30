PewDiePie in Danger of Losing His Status as YouTube’s Biggest Channel

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, despite his many run-ins with the press, has maintained his crown of popularity over on YouTube for years now and continues to be a hit with his core audience. That being said, it was only a matter of time before the King was dethroned and it looks like T-Series is just the channel do that.

Even Pew himself has joked that his number one status is in danger with T-Series coming up on 60 million subscribers. It’s not just a flat number either, but the rapid rate this Bollywood production company continues to grow as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though T-Series technically launched back in the 80s, it wasn’t until later that it boomed into one of the biggest Bollywood names in the world.

But when will this takeover occur? According to Social Blade, a reliable analytical source, T-Series is set to dethrone the Pew in less than six months! According to the site, after that amount of time has passed, Pew will be sitting at just under 71 million, whereas T-Series will have passed onto almost 86 million.

A big reason behind this growth is the location. Thanks to our friends over at Polygon, the breakdown is simple: India is home to 1.3 billion people versus North America’s 580 million. That, and Bollywood doesn’t exactly have a corner in the YouTube scene quite yet which basically paves the way for T-Series to conquer and destroy.

But it’s not just location that spawned T-Series’ success. Their content is quality and plentiful. For an even more in-depth analysis of Bollywood’s YouTube take over, check out the statistics fully laid out right here. Polygon has it incredibly laid out up until PewDiePie‘s response to the rapid growth. It’s a fascinating read, especially when looking at how much YouTube culture has changed through the years.

So what do you think about the impending decline of the Pew? Has his time finally come or does he remain number one in your heart? Sound off with your thoughts on T-Series, PewDiePie, and YouTube culture in the comment section below and tell us what you think!