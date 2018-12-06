PewDiePie Will Not Be YouTube’s Biggest Channel As Of This Week

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, despite his controversial relationship with the media over the years, has maintained his crown of popularity over on YouTube for a long time now and he continues to prove that he has a die-hard loyal following for a fan-base. But all things must end and it was only a matter of time before the King was dethroned and it looks like the continued rise of Bollywood fame is going to be his downfall.

Even Pew himself has joked in the past on his channel that his “King” status is in danger with the Bollywood channel T-Series having just surpassed 67 million subscribers, with Kjellberg’s current number at 67,245,527 followers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video posted this week, the YouTube star mentioned, “I don’t really care about T-Series, I genuinely don’t, but I think if YouTube does shift in a way where it does feel more corporate, then something else will take its place. People enjoy this connection so much, I think something else will show up if it becomes more corporate.”

In the same video he talks about how “indie” channels seem to be swallowed up fairly quickly, though as of right now it’s simply a wait and see sort of game.

What many might not know is that this powerhouse of a channel isn’t anything new. T-Series technically launched quite awhile ago in the 1980s, it wasn’t until later that it boomed into one of the biggest Bollywood names in the world.

As we mentioned in our previous coverage, “A big reason behind this growth is the location. Thanks to our friends over at Polygon, the breakdown is simple: India is home to 1.3 billion people versus North America’s 580 million. That, and Bollywood doesn’t exactly have a corner in the YouTube scene quite yet which basically paves the way for T-Series to conquer and destroy.”

But don’t let the location advantage fool you, this channel has earned it. They have not only quantity, but quality as well on their channel. For an even more in-depth analysis of Bollywood’s YouTube take over, check out the statistics fully laid out right here. Polygon has it incredibly laid out up until PewDiePie‘s response to the rapid growth. It’s a fascinating read, especially when looking at how much YouTube culture has changed in its evolutionary growth through the years.

What do you think about “the Pew” losing his crown? He’ll definitely still be well-off no matter what, that’s for sure! Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!