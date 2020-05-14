PGA Tour 2K21 Release Date Announced, Cover Athlete Revealed

2K today announced that PGA Tour 2K21, the upcoming golf video game and the first 2K version of the franchise, will officially release on August 21st for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. In addition to a new trailer and key art for the title, 2K revealed that PGA Tour veteran and pro golfer Justin Thomas will feature as the first-ever cover athlete for the PGA Tour 2K franchise.

According to 2K, PGA Tour 2K21 will feature 15 licensed PGA Tour courses that have been scanned in order to reproduce the fairways and so on digitally. In addition to the licensed courses, players can create their own using a Course Designer. The game will also features 11 further PGA Tour pros beyond Thomas, a broadcast-style presentation, replays, and play-by-play commentary. In short, it's a golf game.

Play against real-life @PGATOUR Pros on real deal courses. Swing with swag, and get your victory dance ready... #PGATOUR2K21 is coming August 21! Golf Got Game 😮 pic.twitter.com/TOhrdyaYOb — PGA TOUR 2K (@PGATOUR2K) May 14, 2020

"Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honor," Thomas said as part of the announcement. "I'm excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links."

PGA Tour 2K21 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on August 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of 2K right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.