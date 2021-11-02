New Phasmophobia Update Live, Patch Notes Released

It’s been just over a week since Kinetic Games released its New Nightmare update for Phasmophobia, and the developer is back again with another patch. This one isn’t nearly as exciting as what we saw released in time for Halloween, instead focusing on some necessary changes and fixes; that said, it seems like there are a lot of tweaks this time around! Notably, Kinetic Games has made some changes to make the Ouija Board easier to use, and made alterations to the way ghosts change their preferred rooms. Full patch notes from the game’s Steam page can be found below:

OUIJA BOARD

To help combat certain ghosts being very difficult to identify, we’veadded some new questions to the Ouija board so that you can get a roughidea of what your sanity percentage is.

The Ouija Board is now guaranteed on Nightmare difficulty



You can now ask the Ouija board what your sanity is in different ways



Different questions will give different responses



Combining these responses can give you a very good idea of your sanity



Asking about your sanity will only drain your sanity a very small amount



Less useful Ouija Board questions now drain your sanity much less



Some Ouija Board spawn points have been moved to avoid clipping with hiding place blockers



NEW

Ghosts changing preferred room is now tied to sanity. Higher sanity, less room changing!



There is a now a shortcut from the entrance area to the campfire area in Maple Lodge Campsite



Heavy rain has received new visuals



More photos have been added



Weather can now come through the grated ceilings in the Prison cell blocks

CHANGES



Ghosts now have a maximum range for changing preferred rooms

Goryo will now always give DOTS evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Obake will now always give Fingerprints evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Fingerprints now have 100% chance to spawn instead of 75%

Fingerprints now last 2 minutes before fading out

Obake’s strength has been adjusted to accommodate the fingerprints changes

Fingerprints can now be left on small tents, picnic benches, cooler boxes, wooden posts and log seating in Maple Lodge Campsite

The amount of hiding blockers has been adjusted in all locations and difficulties

Camping lights, fairy lights and the campfire light have been adjusted to stop sanity drain like other lights

Ghosts now have a much lower chance to change preferred rooms on Professional and Nightmare

Lowered the chance for ghosts to wander long distances

Fog colour, Night vision, and Ghost Orbs have been adjusted to help gameplay visibility during foggy weather

Increased interaction rate for ghosts on Nightmare difficulty to match Professional difficulty

Optimised all weather conditions for better performance

Optimised trees and other foliage in Maple Lodge Campsite for better performance

The clock ticking and white noise sounds now loop seamlessly



In VR, you will no longer grab the tent door when attempting to grab a nearby prop

Ghost events will no longer stop if you leave the room or get too far away from the ghost



FIXES

Fixed several issues with tent collision



Fixed several safe spots on Maple Lodge Campsite



Fixed several spots where the player could get stuck on Maple Lodge Campsite



Fixed a safe spot under the bed in the nursery on Edgefield Street House



Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness wasn’t working correctly



Fixed a bug where you could teleport into the Tanglewood house through the yellow barricades



Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t show it on the map



Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t allow it to function correctly



Fixed a bug where dropping the candle could initiate a hunt from an Onryo



Fixed a bug where the ghost would be completely invisible instead of only casting shadows



Fixed a bug where other players microphone volume would reset when returning to the lobby



Fixed a bug where certain light switches wouldn’t give fingerprints photo evidence



Fixed a bug where several showers weren’t interactable



Fixed a bug where some showers had two shower heads



Fixed a bug where several bones wouldn’t give bone photo evidence



Fixed a bug where asking the Ouija Board multiple questions would make answers overlap



Fixed a bug when dropping the Ouija Board in VR would stop it falling to the ground



Fixed a bug where hiding spots could still be blocked on Amateur



Fixed a bug where lights wouldn’t reset their brightness after flickering



Fixed a bug where players could talk on the walkie-talkie when near a hunting ghost



Fixed a bug where ghosts could change preferred rooms to one on the opposite side of the location

All in all, this should help make New Nightmare a better experience! For those that haven’t played Phasmophobia yet, the horror game has been a big hit on Steam since its release last year. When the game debuted, it was only available as a multiplayer experience, but a single-player mode was added earlier this year. The title is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Phasmophobia right here.

