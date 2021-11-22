Phasmophobia Is Getting a Summoning Circle in New Christmas Update

In the next few weeks, Kinetic Games will be releasing what’s been billed as a “minor update” for Phasmophobia. The game’s Trello page lists this as a Christmas [REDACTED] Update, while providing some hints about what players can expect to see. This section has mostly been redacted, but there are three things specifically listed: new questions for the Ouija board, a Tortured Voodoo Doll, and a Summoning Circle. Players should be happy to learn about those added questions for the Ouija board, but it’s impossible to say exactly what those other two things might be!

Fortunately, fans likely won’t have to wait too much longer to find out exactly what this update will contain! With Christmas just over a month away, it seems like a safe bet that Kinetic Games will provide some concrete answers soon. It’s also possible that some of those “REDACTED” entries might be revealed in the meantime. It’s a fun way to build hype over the coming days, and it should give Phasmophobia fans something new to look forward to following last month’s massive Nightmare update. Clearly, this one is going to be on the smaller side, but new content is always something to look forward to!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, the horror game released last year. It began life as a multiplayer-only title, but gained a single-player mode earlier this year. The goal of the game is to discover which kind of ghost is haunting a specific location. The indie horror game gained a lot of attention from streamers when it launched, and it has amassed a faithful following since. The game’s updates have helped keep things fresh, adding new ghost types, new locations to explore, and more. Hopefully, the new Summoning Circle and Tortured Voodoo Doll will add another interesting wrinkle to the game!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? Are you excited for the game’s next update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PC Games N]