Phasmophobia Update Surprises Players With New Ghosts and Features
A new Phasmophobia update is releasing today over on Steam. Alongside the update, developer Kinetic Games has provided the patch notes, which in turn reveal and detail everything that has been done to the horror game with the update. Most prominently, the update is adding a few new ghost types. Meanwhile, there are a couple of new features and the voice recognition system has been "completely replaced."
While we know everything that the update does, we have minimal insight to offer on how long the download will be because there's no file size provided. The patch notes are meaty and there's new content so it could be a meatier download, but this is the extent of insight we can currently offer.
Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes:
GHOST TYPES
We've had reports of three new entities haunting several locations, more information is available in the Journal:
- Deogen
Always watching
- Moroi
Risen from the grave to curse their victims
- Thaye
The ever-aging ghost
- These three ghosts will have an increased chance to spawn for 2 weeks
We're introducing "The Investigation Period" along with these new ghost types!
This gives players around two weeks to try and work out the ghosts' abilities, traits and secrets before we update
these patch notes with the specifics (spoilered of course). We're hoping this will bring back the original investigator feeling and allow players to work together, as a team, to uncover the truth!
VOICE RECOGNITION:
Our Voice recognition system has been completely replaced!
We are no longer relying on Windows' speech systems, meaning it supports many more languages and platforms, such as 'GeForce Now' and Steam Deck, with no setup required (and fixes that pesky tab-out bug).
- You now only need to set your microphone in-game, instead of your 'Windows Default Microphone'
- You can now see the input volume of your microphone in the Audio Settings
- Additional microphone input options have been added:
- Voice Detector Sensitivity
- Noise Suppression
- Due to the new system only working if you are in a server, the voice recognition test has been removed.
Note: The above additional Audio options are only available while in-game, through the Journal's Options menu
Currently supported languages:
- English
- German
- French
- Russian
- Spanish
- Japanese
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Italian
- Portuguese
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Dutch
- Swedish
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Czech
- Greek
- More languages will be added in a future update
NEW:
- The Truck has received new models, a new layout, and materials
- Equipment is now placed on the wall in the Truck
Placing any equipmentback on the wall, similarly to head cameras, will be added with the 'Custom Difficulty' update
- When lit, the campfire in Maple Lodge Campsite will now increase the temperature of the area around it
- The Maple Lodge Campfire will now show a hot temperature reading on a Thermometer
- You can now buy four lighters and three salt shakers
- Added new footstep sounds for the metal floor in the Truck and on the ramp
CHANGES:
- The number of free hiding spots will now be increased when playing multi-player games
- Three players: +1 hiding spot
- Four players: +2 hiding spots
- The voice recognition splash-screen has been removed, as it is no longer needed
- The map screen in the truck now has up and down arrows for changing floors, instead of a single button
- When using their ability, Jinn will now leave EMF at the Fuse Box rather than where they are currently stood
- You will now never see 'ghost mist' when the ghost type is an Oni
- The cursor will no longer lock when playing in VR
- All locations have had their lighting re-baked, to a higher quality, to help reduce any light leaks and artifacts
- The chance for the Mare light ability has been slightly increased
- Replaced the Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Greek, and Japanese fonts to be more readable
FIXES:
- Sanity Pills can no longer be duplicated for extra uses
- Sanity Pills will now give the correct insurance amount
- You can now use the main menu boom-box in VR
- The delay when taking a photo has been removed
- Yurei can no longer drain your sanity when you are outside the location
- Yurei will no longer stop interacting if they use their ability in the Willow garage
- You can now interact with all interactable objects in VR
- The photo camera sound will now muffle correctly between floors
- You can no longer light Lighters with lit Candles
- Candles can now be lit with other lit Candles
- Candle and Lighter flames will now cast the correct shadows
- The shoulder flashlight will no longer break when closing and opening the truck door
- Fixed missing Korean and Traditional Chinese text
- The controls text in the training will no longer overlap the keybind text
- Potential fix for the VR runtime launching when playing without VR
Phasmophobia is available via the PC and the PC only. There is still no word of the game coming to console, and at this point, a console port is starting to look unlikely.