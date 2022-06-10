Phasmophobia Update Surprises Players With New Ghosts and Features

✖

A new Phasmophobia update is releasing today over on Steam. Alongside the update, developer Kinetic Games has provided the patch notes, which in turn reveal and detail everything that has been done to the horror game with the update. Most prominently, the update is adding a few new ghost types. Meanwhile, there are a couple of new features and the voice recognition system has been "completely replaced."

While we know everything that the update does, we have minimal insight to offer on how long the download will be because there's no file size provided. The patch notes are meaty and there's new content so it could be a meatier download, but this is the extent of insight we can currently offer.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes:

GHOST TYPES

We've had reports of three new entities haunting several locations, more information is available in the Journal:

Deogen

Always watching



Always watching Moroi

Risen from the grave to curse their victims



Risen from the grave to curse their victims Thaye

The ever-aging ghost



The ever-aging ghost These three ghosts will have an increased chance to spawn for 2 weeks



We're introducing "The Investigation Period" along with these new ghost types!

This gives players around two weeks to try and work out the ghosts' abilities, traits and secrets before we update

these patch notes with the specifics (spoilered of course). We're hoping this will bring back the original investigator feeling and allow players to work together, as a team, to uncover the truth!

VOICE RECOGNITION:

Our Voice recognition system has been completely replaced!

We are no longer relying on Windows' speech systems, meaning it supports many more languages and platforms, such as 'GeForce Now' and Steam Deck, with no setup required (and fixes that pesky tab-out bug).

You now only need to set your microphone in-game, instead of your 'Windows Default Microphone'



You can now see the input volume of your microphone in the Audio Settings



Additional microphone input options have been added:

Voice Detector Sensitivity

Noise Suppression



Due to the new system only working if you are in a server, the voice recognition test has been removed.



Note: The above additional Audio options are only available while in-game, through the Journal's Options menu

Currently supported languages:

English



German



French



Russian



Spanish



Japanese



Simplified Chinese



Traditional Chinese



Italian



Portuguese



Brazilian Portuguese



Dutch



Swedish



Turkish



Ukrainian



Czech



Greek



More languages will be added in a future update



NEW:

The Truck has received new models, a new layout, and materials



Equipment is now placed on the wall in the Truck

Placing any equipmentback on the wall, similarly to head cameras, will be added with the 'Custom Difficulty' update



Placing any equipmentback on the wall, similarly to head cameras, will be added with the 'Custom Difficulty' update When lit, the campfire in Maple Lodge Campsite will now increase the temperature of the area around it



The Maple Lodge Campfire will now show a hot temperature reading on a Thermometer



You can now buy four lighters and three salt shakers



Added new footstep sounds for the metal floor in the Truck and on the ramp



CHANGES:

The number of free hiding spots will now be increased when playing multi-player games

Three players: +1 hiding spot

Four players: +2 hiding spots





The voice recognition splash-screen has been removed, as it is no longer needed



The map screen in the truck now has up and down arrows for changing floors, instead of a single button



When using their ability, Jinn will now leave EMF at the Fuse Box rather than where they are currently stood



You will now never see 'ghost mist' when the ghost type is an Oni



The cursor will no longer lock when playing in VR



All locations have had their lighting re-baked, to a higher quality, to help reduce any light leaks and artifacts



The chance for the Mare light ability has been slightly increased



Replaced the Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Greek, and Japanese fonts to be more readable



FIXES:

Sanity Pills can no longer be duplicated for extra uses



Sanity Pills will now give the correct insurance amount



You can now use the main menu boom-box in VR



The delay when taking a photo has been removed



Yurei can no longer drain your sanity when you are outside the location



Yurei will no longer stop interacting if they use their ability in the Willow garage



You can now interact with all interactable objects in VR



The photo camera sound will now muffle correctly between floors



You can no longer light Lighters with lit Candles



Candles can now be lit with other lit Candles



Candle and Lighter flames will now cast the correct shadows



The shoulder flashlight will no longer break when closing and opening the truck door



Fixed missing Korean and Traditional Chinese text



The controls text in the training will no longer overlap the keybind text



Potential fix for the VR runtime launching when playing without VR

Phasmophobia is available via the PC and the PC only. There is still no word of the game coming to console, and at this point, a console port is starting to look unlikely.