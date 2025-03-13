Phasmophobia Gets Another Quick Update After Bleasdale Farmhouse Rework

Another new update for Phasmophobia has today released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Earlier this week, Kinetic Games pushed out a sizable new patch for Phasmophobia that reworked the Bleasdale Farmhouse map. Naturally, this update seems to have also introduced new errors into Phasmophobia that players have since spotted. As a result, Kinetic Games is now trying to squash some of those bugs with today’s follow-up patch.

Downloadable right now, hotfix version 0.12.0.2 for Phasmophobia isn’t a massive one by any means. This update primarily looks to fix four different issues that have been popping up for many players, most of which are related to ghosts. Other than this, Kinetic Games has also pushed out some specific tweaks for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Phasmophobia to resolve crashes and performance problems that have been transpiring.

To see everything that has been done with this new Phasmophobia update today, the full patch notes can be viewed here:

Fixes

Fixed an issue that was causing inconsistencies in ghost line of sight when hiding in select spots.

Fixed a non host crash that would occur when the ghost interacted with the clothes in the Bleasdale Farmhouse wardrobe.

Fixed an issue in Bleasdale Farmhouse that caused the bowl to collide with the player.

Fixed an issue that caused ghosts to be able to see the player between the double glass doors in Bleasdale Farmhouse.

Xbox / PlayStation