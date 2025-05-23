Splitgate 2 Gives Out Free Skin During Open Beta, Here’s How to Get It

Do you love portals? And do you love FPS arena shooters? Then, Splitgate 2 might be just for you. If so, the studio behind the game is currently holding a key giveaway for the Councilor Warden Weapon Skin in promotion of the Splitgate 2 Open Beta that has been live since May 22nd. Splitgate 2 is the follow-up to Splitgate and is a free-to-play arena shooter. If you are looking to get a weapon skin, here is everything you need to know.

To access and obtain the Councilor Warden Weapon skin, you need only to visit the Alienware Arena giveaway page and follow the instructions to redeem the free skin. The giveaway is offered in limited capacity and currently has just over two thousand keys remaining at this time of writing. Members of a community on Reddit indicate that Splitgate 2 needs to be installed and the tutorial completed before the code can be redeemed, and some issues may occur with an “unknown error” prompt when trying to redeem.

Splitgate 2 puts you into an environment for a 4v4 arena battle with the twist that portals, similar in nature to the portals in Portal 2, can be utilized in these fast-paced matches. This sequel will offer a variety of new game modes, customization options, maps, and challenges. With Splitgate 2 in open beta, the opportunity is available to get an early insight into how things are shaping up for the sequel.

Splitgate 2 is intended to release sometime in 2025 and is still confirmed to be free-to-play, much like the original Splitgate that was released in 2019. Splitgate 2 will be available across platforms that include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, there have been no signs that Splitgate 2 will be available on the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2 at this time.