Fallout 76’s Big Fishing Update Gets a Release Date & New Trailer

Fallout 76 has been missing fishing since launch, but the next update is not only bringing this feature but is also making this the fishiest season of Fallout 76 yet. Bethesda’s MMORPG set in the Fallout universe has seen numerous updates, but this has players so excited, because who doesn’t love a good fishing mini-game? Players will not only be able to enjoy a new fishing system but also various quests, rewards, and items to showcase their fishing skills. Season 21 of Fallout 76 kicks off on June 3rd, and players won’t want to miss this season, so be prepared to cast off early next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gone Fission update is making a huge splash in Fallout 76. Come June 3rd, players will be able to reel in different fish, such as the Noxious Sawgill, Bloodwhisker, and Glowing Gulpy. Not only that, but fish and rare axolotls will rotate each month to keep the waters fresh, or as fresh as radioactive waters can be.

Play video

Throughout Season 21, players can earn fishing-themed rewards which include a shipshape houseboat and a brilliant Gone Fission Neon Sign. Additional items include decorative items and skins for players’ camps, gear, and weapons. This is just a taste of the fun fishing items players can obtain this season.

A new Lite Ally, Dottie, has also been added to Fallout 76. Dottie offers the players daily bonuses, new dialogue trees, a shop, and more. While not as robust as a normal ally, Dottie is a key part of this update and she’ll have players hooked from the first meeting.

Bethesda is holding a collaboration with DOOM: The Dark Ages to celebrate the game’s launch. Those who opt into marketing emails can receive a free bundle in Fallout 76 featuring designs from the game. These will be available from May 15th until June 27th and include Beelzebilly Suit, Beelzebilly Head, and the Mr. Demonic Backpack.