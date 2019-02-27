‘Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy’ Release Date Revealed For Current Gen Consoles and PC

It was announced last year during the Tokyo Game Show that the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019. Well, it’s time to yell “OBJECTION” in excitement, as Capcom has officially revealed the release date.

In a recent blog post, Capcom announced that the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be arriving on current gen consoles and PC on April 9th. Instead of the ports being just as is, they also contain some updates for the new technology. The trilogy includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

“Both greenhorns experiencing their first day in court and veterans who can tell the difference between a ladder and a step-ladder will be able to enjoy the early days of Phoenix Wright in this bundle of games, complete with a modern UI and other improvements for current consoles,” Capcom said. “Everything you know and love about Ace Attorney is here, including the characteristic investigations, courtroom antics, updated autopsy reports, and zany cast of characters that define everything that these games are known for.”

TAKE THAT! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to your favorite platform beginning April 9th! 👉 //t.co/LHjCLABcIa pic.twitter.com/uuBkaQbjuE — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) February 27, 2019

As many of you may already know, the trilogy first arrive on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2014 and was an instant hit. This, of course, was after the first game arrived in 2001 on the Game Boy Advance for Japanese gamers, and then arrived in the West in 2005 on the DS.

For more on the trilogy:

“Defend the innocent and save the day! Courtroom hero Phoenix Wright lays down the law Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

Join rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright through the early years of his career in his quest to find the truth behind all of the classic cases! Prepare for intense courtroom showdowns by investigating crime scenes, collecting evidence, and questioning witnesses. Use evidence and the testimonies of witnesses to your advantage as you battle for the innocence of your client. Nothing less of a full acquittal will do in this court of law. Find the contradictions in witnesses’ testimony to expose the truth!”

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is set to arrive on April 9th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and is currently available for pre-order.

