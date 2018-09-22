Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Announced for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC With New Trailer

Capcom has officially announced that the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC early next year during this year’s Tokyo Game Show event going on now.

The trilogy first made its grand debut on the Nintendo 3DS handheld back in 2014 and instantly became a huge hit for the “OBJECTION” lawyer and his crew. The trilogy includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

The upcoming release will feature both Japanese and English language support as well as overhauled audio and visual tweaks to make the games more modern to go alongside their platforms of release. Even better, more save slots!

We don’t have an official release date at this time, unfortunately, other than the vague “early 2019” but we do have this swanky new announcement trailer to tide us over until more information comes forward!

We’re pretty excited about this! This franchise – before the trilogy – first graced our gaming lives back in the Game Boy Advance era in 2001 for Japanese gamers. It then came to the West in 2005 for the DS and since then – the fandom only continued to grow. To see it in this generation on so many platforms is a treat and we can’t wait to learn more before its eventual release!

For more about the trilogy:

“Defend the innocent and save the day! Courtroom hero Phoenix Wright lays down the law Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

Join rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright through the early years of his career in his quest to find the truth behind all of the classic cases! Prepare for intense courtroom showdowns by investigating crime scenes, collecting evidence, and questioning witnesses. Use evidence and the testimonies of witnesses to your advantage as you battle for the innocence of your client. Nothing less of a full acquittal will do in this court of law. Find the contradictions in witnesses’ testimony to expose the truth!”