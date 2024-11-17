Piglet’s Big Game Explodes in Cost as Resale Prices Hit Over $150

Piglet’s Big Game, the viral Winnie the Pooh game that has become hugely popular recently, has seen its resale prices shooting up to $150 or more. Earlier this month, Piglet’s Big Game caught fire across social media platforms like X and Tiktok when it became apparent that the game borrowed many ideas from Konami’s Silent Hill series. Since then, many have become enraptured by Piglet’s Big Game, with some looking to pick up a physical copy for PlayStation 2 or Nintendo GameCube. Those who have opted to go down this route, though, have found themselves needing to spend a pretty penny to add it to their collection.

In the wake of Piglet’s Big Game becoming so talked about, resale prices for the title have shot up by 10 to 15 times what they were previously. Prior to this month, the game’s cost from secondary markets has sat around $10-$15. This price range is where Piglet’s Big Game has sat at for the better part of the last decade. Within the last week alone, though, this has changed completely. Confirmed sales on eBay have seen Piglet’s Big Game sell for as much $160, with other sales hitting $120, $130, or $150 for complete versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s funny about Piglet’s Big Game now being resold for so much is that other survival-horror games of this era are typically the most expensive ones in the PS2 and GameCube libraries. Titles like Silent Hill 2, Rule of Rose, Kuon, and Haunting Ground tend to sell for multiple hundreds of dollars to this day. As such, to see Piglet’s Big Game join this lineup of expensive horror classics is both asinine and somewhat appropriate.

If you’re trying to pick up a copy of Piglet’s Big Game for yourself, I’d have to recommend that you simply wait a bit. The game’s popularity is at an all-time high right now, which is what’s resulting in these astronomical prices. In the coming weeks or months, its value should start to fall just a bit and should be a bit cheaper to purchase. Still, it’s likely to never dip back to its previous price range of $10-$15 and might forever be one of the more expensive and allusive licensed games on the PS2 and GameCube.