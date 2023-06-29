Pikmin 4 Demo Live, Pikmin Bloom Bonus Revealed

The demo for Pikmin 4 is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, allowing players the chance to experience the game ahead of its release next month. Save data from the demo will transfer over to the full version, so those on the fence about picking up the game won't have to worry about re-playing segments they've already completed. Nintendo has also revealed a bonus for buying the game on the eShop; those that pre-order or purchase the digital game before July 23rd at 11:59 p.m. will receive double the number of Gold Points.

A new overview trailer was revealed for Pikmin 4, and can be found below.

Nintendo Switch owners that have already pre-ordered Pikmin 4 through the eShop will also receive the extra Gold Points. This new pre-order bonus is just the latest revealed for Pikmin 4. Earlier this month, Walmart revealed a steel water bottle that will accompany pre-orders, while Best Buy will be offering a Pikmin tote bag. Fans will have to decide which of these options is the right one for them, but for those that don't care about the extras, the Gold Points can be towards purchases of other games on eShop, making it a pretty nice extra. Pikmin 4 isn't set to release until July 21st, so fans still have time to decide!

While Nintendo has offered multiple Pikmin games on console, the company also has a spin-off game called Pikmin Bloom available on mobile platforms. Pikmin Bloom players will be happy to know that playing the demo for Pikmin 4 (or the full version) will earn them a reward in the mobile game. After playing the demo, players will be able to receive a code that can then be redeemed in Pikmin Bloom for an Oatchi-Rider costume! As the name implies, the costume makes the player's Mii look like they're riding the adorable Rescue Pup, Oatchi. Once players have completed the required conditions, the code for Pikmin Bloom can be acquired right here.

Are you looking forward to playing the demo for Pikmin 4? Do you plan on buying the game through the eShop? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!