Pikmin 4 Makes Disappointing Multiplayer Change

Pikmin 4 will add a number of new features that were not present in previous games in the series. However, the game will also remove one popular feature from its predecessor: true story mode co-op. In Pikmin 3 Deluxe, players could take on the game's story mode with a friend playing as one of the game's other captains. While Pikmin 4 does have a co-op mode, it's much more limited. According to the game's eShop page, a second player can now just use an on-screen pointer to "throw pebbles at enemies to stun them and unleash helpful items in your inventory."

The co-op mode sounds somewhat similar to the one featured in Super Mario Galaxy, where a second player could help to grab Star Bits and fire them at enemies. While this type of thing is a nice option for those with young children in the house, it's not nearly as compelling as true co-op. It's worth noting that Pikmin 3 did not originally have co-op when it launched on Wii U in 2013; the option wasn't added until Pikmin 3 Deluxe was released on Nintendo Switch in 2020. Given that, it's possible co-op could be added in a future update to Pikmin 4, if there's enough demand.

While story mode co-op isn't quite as exciting as it used to be, Pikmin 4 players will have a new multiplayer mode to keep them busy. Dandori Battles are a new feature that players can tackle together or against one another. When played competitively, players use Oatchi and their Pikmin to obtain the most items before time runs out. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to attend an in-person preview of the game, where we tried out the mode. Dandori Battles felt fast and frantic, offering something a bit different from the traditional Pikmin gameplay! Readers can see more of our hands-on impressions of the game right here.

Pikmin 4 will release on July 21st.

Are you looking forward to Pikmin 4? Did you like the co-op in Pikmin 3 Deluxe? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Game Rant]