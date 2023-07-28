Pikmin 4 Sees Franchise's Biggest Launch

Pikmin 4 released on Nintendo Switch last week, and early numbers in Japan are the best the series has ever seen. According to reporting from Famitsu, Pikmin 4 sold 401,853 copies in the region during its opening weekend. That figure eclipses the launch numbers for all three previous Pikmin games combined. It should be noted that these numbers only account for physical game sales, as Nintendo does not offer detailed information on games sold through the eShop. That means the number could be quite a bit higher, and it will be interesting to see how the game does in North America and Europe, comparatively!

Historically, Pikmin has not been one of Nintendo's better selling franchises. There are a number of possible reasons for this, and series creator Shigeru Miyamoto recently speculated about it in an interview through Nintendo's official website. Miyamoto believed that it might have to do with a perceived level of difficulty, and the character Oatchi was actually created as a potential selling point for Pikmin 4.

It's worth noting that all three previous Pikmin games also debuted on consoles that did not sell well for Nintendo; the first two games released on GameCube, while the third game released on Wii U. Comparatively, Nintendo Switch has been a massive success, and the console's first-party game sales have been equally strong. While Nintendo's biggest franchises like Mario and Zelda have gotten a boost, smaller series like Metroid, Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem have also seen increased interest. Pikmin 4 is the first new Pikmin game released on Switch, and it's possible the series is getting a similar boost as a result.

It remains to be seen whether Pikmin 4 will be able to maintain this momentum. Reviews for the game have been very positive though, and that might have also convince Switch owners to give the game a shot. Whatever the case might be, Miyamoto and Nintendo should be very happy with these early results!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]