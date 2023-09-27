Pikmin 4 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Pikmin 4, bringing the game up to version 1.0.2. The update does not add anything in the way of new content, but it does feature a number of bug fixes that should make the overall experience more enjoyable. In addition to those bug fixes, the game has also added a progress bar for the game’s load times, so players can see how much longer it will take. A demo for Pikmin 4 is available on the eShop, and these changes will be reflected there, as well. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Ver. 1.0.2 (Released September 26, 2023)

Bug Fixes (Applied after Reloading Save Data) If you experience any of the following issues, pleasedownload this update, then reload your save data from the file-selectionscreen. Fixed an issue where some treasures would disappear when the player rewound time. Fixed an issue where dialogue would fail to proceed when the player talked to castaways with side missions. Fixed an issue where all characters would disappear from the Rescue Command Post. Fixed an issue where the player would not have enoughglow sap needed for treatment. (If the player doesn’t have enough glowsap as a result of this bug, their stock will be replenished with thatamount at the end of the day.)

Other Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the player could significantly increase the number of Pikmin. Fixed an issue where the player’s screen would remain dark after they skipped a cutscene. Fixed an issue where some treasures would stop beingtransportable. (If the treasure was already in a state where it couldn’tbe transported, it’ll return to its original position after threein-game days—then the player will be able to transport it.) Fixed other issues to improve gameplay experience.

Regarding Loading Times A progress bar has been added to loading screens soplayers can see progress on loading times. (For players who’ve purchasedthe digital version, loading times can be shortened by moving the software data to internal storage.)



Note: A patch with the above content will also be distributed for the Pikmin 4 demo (Ver. 1.0.2).

Pikmin 4 is not the only Pikmin game that arrived on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Earlier this year, Nintendo brought HD versions of Pikmin and Pikmin 2 to the system. As a result, all four numbered entries in the series are now available on Switch! Last Friday, the two GameCube ports were given a physical release in a single package. With four Pikmin games available on Switch, the only game in the series now missing from the platform is Hey, Pikmin!, a Nintendo 3DS spin-off released in 2017. It remains to be seen if that game will ever make the jump to Switch, but if there’s enough demand from series fans, it definitely seems possible!

