Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Will Soon Get a Critical Role Collaboration

If you haven’t been watching Critical Role on Geek & Sundry as of late, you’ve been missing out on something spectacular. Matthew Mercer and his crew of buddies take part in some of the best Dungeons & Dragons gaming you’ll ever see on a Twitch stream, and their success has grown immensely as a result.

How much, you ask? Well, pretty soon, you’ll see some Critical Role elements dropped into the popular role-playing game Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, as the developer at Obsidian have just announced a pretty big partnership.

In a press release today, the company has announced that the Critical Role crew will soon have elements included within the game. According to the press release, “As a special treat for fans of the show, the Critical Role cast is returning to the characters they popularized in their first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Vox Machina, allowing Deadfire players to choose Critical Role‘s character voices for their created party members in the game. Special Vox Machina portraits will also be available as a free DLC when Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launches on May 8.”

Not only is the community behind Critical Role thrilled with the news, but the cast is as well. “I was such a fan of the original Pillars game, and thoroughly enjoying being a part of the vibrant world the team created,” says voice actor and Critical Role DM, Matthew Mercer. “With the wonderful folks of Obsidian now bringing the entire cast of Critical Role to bring even more of the world of Eora to life, it’s sparked this incredible opportunity to bring our Critical Role characters of Vox Machina into their world via custom art and voice sets. A truly surreal milestone for this D&D nerd.”

Obsidian Entertainment audio director Justin E. Bell also added to the enthusiasm. Working closely with the cast of Critical Role to bring Deadfire’s companions and story to life has been an amazing experience,” he said. “Their incredible acting talent, ensemble chemistry, and tabletop roleplaying expertise coupled with Obsidian’s expertise in making deep, immersive, CRPG’s is the perfect combination. Together we’ve made something really special that we’re very proud of, and we can’t wait to share it with fans of RPGs when Deadfire releases.”

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will release on Steam/PC on May 8, and later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Oh, and don’t forget to watch Critical Role on Geek & Sundry every Thursday, right here on Twitch!