Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Free DLC Adds New Companion, Available Now

For those enjoying the incredible RPG experience from Obsidian, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, we’ve got some good news for you! The developers have released the first round of free DLC and the Rum Runner’s Pack offers a couple of surprises for players around the world, including a new companion!

According to a recent press announcement, “The free DLC, titled ‘Rum Runner’s Pack’ is among several free DLC packs which are planned to add more content to the game over the coming months. The development team is also hard at work on updating Pillars II with the next update bringing a host of improvements and features, like the ability to change the player character’s appearance at any time, which will be released alongside the next free DLC, the Beard and Hair Pack, early next month.”

Mirke, a new female sidekick

Six new alcohol-themed items

New Drunken personality setting

The latest free DLC pack is joining the already released (and also free) Critical Role pack on Steam which brings the incredible role-playing game team into the title – voice lines included!

I can’t recommend this game enough! Having played through it, the team really did listen to all of the feedback from the first title and did so tremendously. Despite its more classic playstyle, the story – the characters – all of it was so incredibly immersive!

For those unaware of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, here’s what the game is about:

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

• Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

• Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

• Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

• Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.

